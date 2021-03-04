CannaIncome Fund Corporation: CannaIncome Fund Announces the Closing of the Sale of Its Management Contract

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Further to the press release dated March 1, 2021, Aston Capital Advisors Corporation ("ACAC") and Balancing Rock Inc. ("Balancing Rock") announce today the closing of the acquisition of the management contract of CannaIncome Fund Corp. ("CiF") by Balancing Rock from ACAC.

Balancing Rock is led by Catherine Butler, CFA. Ms. Butler is an experienced investment manager as well as a founder and operator of several businesses. Most recently, she was the Director of Business Development for Wilmington Capital and currently for Rockwood Custom Homes. Ms. Butler is a director of Beltline Brownstones, DC Bank, and Knighthawk. Previously, Ms. Butler was Analyst, Merchant Banking for the Blackstone Group in New York City and a registered portfolio manager with Qwest Funds and Avenir Capital, a venture capital firm. Ms. Butler is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter-holder with a BA degree in Economics from Queen's University.

Balancing Rock is now the manager of CiF.

It is anticipated that the investment strategy of CiF will be to generate capital gains and long-term growth in value for shareholders.

"We look forward to continuing to build on the foundation and success that prior management of CiF established", said Ms. Butler.

About CannaIncome Fund Corp.

CannaIncome Fund Corp. is a private investment company currently focused on the entire value chain of the cannabis sector. The aim is to provide yield and capital appreciation upside via valuation arbitrage opportunities primarily between private and public markets.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please consult with your investment advisor and the Offering Memorandum for the fund before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Information in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information. By their very nature, statements that constitute forward-looking information are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond CannaIncome Fund's control. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management of CannaIncome Fund believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking information in this news release is provided as at the date of this news release, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date of this news release. CannaIncome Fund undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

For further information or media enquiries:

Balancing Rock

Adam Thomas

T: (403) 830-7995

E: adam@balancingrockinc.com

SOURCE: CannaIncome Fund Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633367/CannaIncome-Fund-Announces-the-Closing-of-the-Sale-of-Its-Management-Contract