Laredo Resources Corp.: Laredo Resources Corp, SPC Corporation Establishment With Patent Developer; Tae-Soon Yeo

Transfer of 70 million shares of NASDAQ OTC registered stock... Securing 50% of Tae-soon Yeos' property rights In addition to the energy storage system, a prototype of the Landing Hill bike for bikes has been released

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Laredo Resources Corp's (OTC PINK:LRDR) CEO Park Doo-ho announced that he will establish and operate a SPC Corporation with a 50-50 stake with developer Tae-soon Yeo who has registered a patent for a bike equipped with an energy recovery device.

Laredo Resources Corp, patent developer Tae-soon Yeo and SPC Corporation establishment… From left, developer Tae-soon Yeo, Pastor Yoo-Heon Jeon, chairman of the Grain Foundation of Love, and LRDR's CEO Doo-ho Park. (Photo = Laredo Resources Corp)

CEO Park Doo-ho transferred 70 million shares (70,000,000 shares) of NASDAQ OTC registered shares in order to secure 50% of intellectual property rights for patent developer Tae-soon Yeo, and signed an agreement to proceed with the business through joint patents.

The SPC Corporation plans to launch a prototype based on the patented technology and conduct a business using an energy recovery storage device utilizing electric power.

High-tech invention patented motorcycle. (Photo = Laredo Resources Corp)

In addition to the energy storage system, developer Tae-soon Yeo has intellectual property such as Korea-approved new technology, landing wheel testing device, and test method of landing hill bikes.

CEO Park Doo-ho predicted that "the electric energy recovery and storage system is a device that can be widely applied to countries and individuals that lack electricity, and is an innovative system that can contribute to the policy to suppress fossil fuels, the main culprit of global warming."

On the other hand, CEO Park Doo-ho and patent developer Tae-soon Yeo are planning to fulfill their social role as a company by pledge to donate 10% of profits and 20% of total profits to the Grain Foundation of Love (Chairman, Pastor Yoo-Heon Jeon).

