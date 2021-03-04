Business Coach Kate Monroe Announces Two Innovative Programs to Help Both Real Estate Agents and Veterans

The Realtor Rehab Program is Designed to Teach Realtors How to Master their Sales Strategies, and the Program for Veterans will Assist Vets in Getting Access to Benefits

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm and an experienced business coach, is pleased to announce two one-of-a-kind programs: one for Realtors and one that is custom tailored for veterans.

To learn more about Kate and her work as a business coach, please visit http://katemonroeceo.com/.

Throughout her career as a business coach, Kate has seen firsthand how otherwise successful people do not always have the confidence they need to close sales and/or get the happiness that they deserve. These feelings are especially prevalent among the Realtors and veterans she has assisted over the years.

To help Realtors and veterans as much as possible, Kate-who served in the Marine Corps for two years-was inspired to create and launch two separate programs that are designed to meet the very specific needs and challenges inherent to each group.

For example, in her new Realtor Rehab program, Kate will show real estate agents how they are often literally "Five minutes away from a 'yes'" from their clients. She will also teach Realtors some key phrases to say to both buyers and sellers to help close more homes.

"I feel that with Realtors, it is not about getting leads-it is about closing as many clients as possible. I look forward to teaching both new and experienced Realtors how to stop focusing so much of their time on leads generation and turning their attention to closing sales."

Kate is also devoted to helping veterans to gain access to the benefits that they deserve; she will cover this and more in her new program.

"It is not as hard as it used to be to access benefits for veterans, and I want them to know that they do deserve what they have coming to them," Kate said, adding that these benefits extend beyond disability payments and often include healthcare, VA home loans, and free college tuition programs for their children.

Kate has also been humbled by the many video endorsements she has already received for her programs. For instance, in a recent video, The Hodge Twins gave a shout out to the program for veterans, saying that Kate can help get them the compensation they deserve.

"These guys at VetComm are the real deal," the brothers said.

Mary from Selling Sunset also offered words of praise for Kate's new program for Realtors.

"It is the best program hands down with the best coaches and they have what you need," she said.

About Kate Monroe:

Kate Monroe is a published author and celebrated business coach for Realtors and veterans. She trains professionals in their journey to financial success by helping them build their skills and optimize their sales strategy. To book a call with her, please visit http://katemonroeceo.com/.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7027185821

SOURCE: Kate Monroe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633417/Business-Coach-Kate-Monroe-Announces-Two-Innovative-Programs-to-Help-Both-Real-Estate-Agents-and-Veterans