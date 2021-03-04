UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation make financial and in-kind commitment to facilitate equitable worldwide vaccine deliveries

Initial commitment for delivery of 20 million doses to countries in need across four continents



Key support for equitable vaccine distribution through COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE's Fast + Fair initiative

Working with countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to accelerate global vaccination efforts

Cold chain, additional freezer capacity is yet another element of UPS Healthcare's continued expansion of worldwide capabilities

ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), The UPS Foundation and UPS Healthcare are moving quickly to support an equitable delivery program and sustainable global supply chain of COVID-19 vaccines. UPS, in collaboration with COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE will initially facilitate the delivery of 20 million doses for countries that have not had sufficient access to vaccines, including top priority groups like healthcare workers.

"We believe we have the ability - and responsibility - to facilitate and accelerate equitable COVID-19 vaccine delivery around the world," said Scott Price, President UPS International. "UPS continues to build and inspire action across a network of global public-private partnerships that will ensure vaccines move more efficiently and equitably. Our work focuses on countries with limited resources and constrained supply chains and infrastructures. The goal is simple and our commitment is unwavering - moving our world forward by delivering what matters."

The latest global vaccination rateis approximately six million doses per day. According to several studies, at that rate it would take an estimated 5.4 years to cover 75 percent of the global population with a two-dose vaccine. The role of public-private partnerships is a vital component in building global solutions for global challenges, such as the pandemic, and the needed access to vaccines to fight it.

Building partnerships

Global success hinges upon bringing together and mobilizing the right partnerships. Helping to establish and fuel these efforts, UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation will:

Provide transportation solutions that leverage UPS cold-chain technology

Dedicate ultra-low temperature freezer donations necessary to maintain vaccine dose viability at the correct temperature in varying environments

Commit UPS loaned executives to provide logistics expertise and coordination with vaccine manufacturers and NGO partners to manage and streamline deliveries



This initial level of support from The UPS Foundation is more than $3 million in contributions to our global partners. This capacity building effort is made up of a $2 million grant directed to Gavi who is matching the grant to bring it to $4 million. With the addition of $1 million of in-kind support, The UPS Foundation is providing transportation, donating cold-chain capacity in the form of freezers and lending technical expertise to partners in need.

This comprehensive level of support amounts to more than $5 million in support of equitable vaccine distribution and health systems strengthening efforts across Gavi-supported countries.

"With supply limited for the foreseeable future, COVID-19 vaccines are arguably the world's most precious commodity this year," said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi. "With every dose being so important, it is critical to ensure that our partner countries have the necessary support and tools to deliver vaccines effectively and efficiently to those who need them. This new support builds on the long-standing partnership between Gavi and the UPS Foundation, which is focused on ensuring that every child in Gavi-supported countries receives lifesaving vaccines."

The UPS Foundation is also providing support for CARE's Fast + Fair initiative, which is focused on equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to at-risk groups including healthcare workers, caregivers and refugees in 11 initial countries including Bangladesh, Benin, Democratic Republic of Congo, India and South Sudan.

"We are interdependent as a global community - no one is safe until everyone is safe," said Nikki Clifton, President of The UPS Foundation. "Now is the time to link our arms around the world. Now is the time to deliver vaccines - and hope - to everyone, regardless of wealth or location."

Collectively, these public-private efforts, such as the one in Ghana, are designed to ensure COVID-19 vaccines begin flowing quickly to countries in dire need. Through UPS and partner support, more than 10 million people in countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first wave of vaccine distribution.

