Plans for Filing Provisional Patent for Processing Economical Ultra High Grade Battery Material for North American EV Sector

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN.WT) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" , "MN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is entering Phase Three of its metallurgical study with Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco" ) which will include Manganese X Energy Corp. filing a provisional patent on the manganese purification process and further refinement of the ultra-high manganese product flow sheet in preparation for its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and for our upcoming environmental study.

MN's CEO, Martin Kepman, comments, "We are continuing to advance methodologies in the purification process of our Battery Hill, New Brunswick manganese ore property. We are committed to R & D that will enable an efficient, cost effective and novel recovery and refining solution for manganese ore."

"Manganese is primed to be a key element in future battery production as indicated by Tesla whose intent is to produce cobalt free batteries. Our North American manganese asset gives us a decided advantage for servicing future domestic Electric Vehicle (EV) battery needs. The US is looking at securing domestic supply chains in critical minerals and metals. We remain laser focused on advancing our manganese property to commercialization."

Further evidence of manganese as a key element in the battery manufacturing world was offered by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Director Simon Moore who recently participated in a parliamentary discussion on Canada's role in building a domestic and global lithium-ion battery ecosystem. He suggested the combination of natural resources and a highly skilled workforce should make it easy for Canada to create a sustainable value chain for battery materials. "The potential to add [Canada's huge base of key battery raw materials] into high value chemicals, cathodes, anodes and even engage in the production of lithium-ion batteries offers the country a major slice of this growing lithium-ion and electric vehicle economic pie."

This latest phase of metallurgical studies focuses on the evaluation of alternative approaches to leaching and novel aspects of the purification process. This includes the enhancement of the flow sheet leading to greater efficiencies and a major reduction in costs, as well as development of the Company's PEA and the filing of its provisional patent. The Company's mission is to commercialize its Battery Hill manganese project for North America's growing EV and energy storage sectors.

Phases One and Two were also conducted with Kemetco. In Phase One, Kemetco used a series of bench-scale leach, purification and crystallization processes and produced a high purity manganese sulphate product. The product's 99.95 percent purity, also with very low contaminants, was considered a transformational achievement as this demonstrated that Manganese X Energy's Battery Hill manganese could be compliant and suitable for battery manufacturing use in EVs, energy storage and other high-tech applications.

Phase Two consisted of the development of a more efficient workable and novel extraction process, the achievement of a recovery rate of 85 percent and the genesis of a flow sheet for the production of high-grade manganese sulphate. Significant recent results included potentially eliminating a major step in the purification process, as well as improved purification results, meaning a significant reduction in overall costs and enhanced opportunities for the commercialization of Manganese X Energy's Battery Hill project.

Reduced costs will have a notably positive impact on the PEA,

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries , The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only manganese company in North America moving forward toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

