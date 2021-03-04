Absolunet Expands to Europe, Opens Office in Ireland

Strong growth and increasing European sales fast-track eCommerce and digital transformation firm's expansion

MONTREAL and CORK, Ireland, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolunet, a professional services firm that has helped some of North America's most iconic brands with their digital transformations, eCommerce and digital revenue growth, announced this week that it is opening a European office in Cork, Ireland.

The move comes as Absolunet continues to experience significant growth internationally, with multinational clients today representing more than 30% of the firm's client base, all of which are brand manufacturers or distributors (B2B).

"As our clients and client list continue to grow and scale through digital, so too does the demand for us to scale along with them, including into Europe and the U.K.," says Charles Desjardins, Absolunet CEO. "In this context, Cork and Ireland seem like a perfect fit for Absolunet's culture as well as our plans to expand our European footprint."

Absolunet has steadily increased its client portfolio to become a leading digital transformation and eCommerce consulting firm. With over 25 in-house practices, Absolunet provides consulting and implementation across 3 main areas of expertise;

Strategy & Consulting ,

, Systems & Infrastructure and

and Digital Operations & People

"Our agile approach to 'fast-forwarding digital maturity' has paid off for clients, and our expansion into Europe has been the object of an ongoing discussion with our partners, who have been a key element of our growth. Our mastery of multiple languages, PIM, change management and proven track record has led to sustained growth over the past few years," adds Desjardins. "We are a year ahead of our own growth plan, in part due to the massive acceleration of digital adoption brought on by the global pandemic."

Absolunet's European activities will be led by Chandan Raj, Senior Program Director. Previously, Raj led Global Digital IT Delivery at Johnson Controls and managed Cork University Business School's digital transformation.

"Absolunet's methodology and approach can help large organizations accelerate digital initiatives and become more agile in the process," says Raj, who started his career as a Software Engineering Analyst at Accenture. "This approach has helped our clients accelerate hundreds of millions in revenue and bridge the digital gap to what their users, units and customers expect from them."

Absolunet's Keystone Partners :

Optimizely (formerly Episerver) - Platinum Partner, B2B Commerce

- Platinum Partner, B2B Commerce Adobe - Gold Magento Commerce Partner

- Gold Magento Commerce Partner inRiver - Platinum Partner and North-American Partner of the Year (5 consecutive years)

- Platinum Partner and North-American Partner of the Year (5 consecutive years) Salesforce - B2B Commerce Cloud

Complete list of Absolunet's technology partners

About Absolunet

Absolunet is a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations. We help some of North America's iconic brands and distributors fast-forward their digital transformation, bridge the eCommerce gap and put customers at the heart of their experience, profitably.

Contact: Bernard Dahl, +1-514-982-6560 x2331, bdahl@absolunet.com