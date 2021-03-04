Transaction is First of Two Divisions to be Sold in 2021

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, SMAC, has completed the sale of its subsidiary, AXTER, which is focused on the production of waterproofing membranes, to IKO, a leader in global roofing and related products based in Canada. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

SMAC, a global manufacturer of waterproofing and building envelope solutions headquartered in France, is representative of OpenGate's strong record of acquiring complex, industrial, and specifically building and construction related businesses across North America and Europe.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate's Founder and CEO, stated, "With the successful completion of this transaction, SMAC will be able to sharpen its focus on its core operations and customer solutions. Our team at OpenGate will continue to support management of SMAC as they further execute on its business strategy and unlock future growth opportunities."

The sale of AXTER, initially announced on October 5, 2020, is in addition to the previously announced agreement to sell the SMAC divisions of Skydôme and Essemes Services. The Skydôme and Essemes Services transaction is expected to be completed in March 2021.

About SMAC

SMAC is one of the leading firms in waterproofing and facades, with operations in Mainland France, the French overseas departments, Morocco (Sofima), and South America (Reali). The business is supported by 2,300 employees and a network of 60 profit centers in France and performs more than 10,000 projects each year.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

