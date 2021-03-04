Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Investor and Analyst Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that the Company will hold an investor and analyst conference call on 18th March 2021, at 16:30 (UK Local time). The Company's Chief Executive, Brad George, and Chairman Louis Castro, will host the call followed by a question and answer session. To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:

Standard International Access

Tel: + 44 (0) 33 0551 0200

UK Toll Free

Tel: 0808 109 0700

Password

Orosur Mining

Should participants wish to submit questions beforehand, please send to orosur@flagstaffcomms.com by 17:00 (UK Local time) by 15th March 2021.

Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website https://www.orosur.ca for seven days.

For further information please contact :

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

