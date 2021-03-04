CRH PLC Announces 2020 Full Year Results

This document contains inside information

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / (NYSE:CRH)(LSE:CRH)

Key Highlights

Robust performance in a challenging environment

Further EBITDA and margin improvement despite lower activity levels

Continued strong cash generation underpinning financial strength and flexibility

Net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x, lowest level in over 10 years

Strong acquisition pipeline; significant opportunities for future value creation

Full-year dividend per share up 25% to 115.0c; 37 years of dividend delivery

Recommencing share buyback programme with further tranche of $0.3bn

Summary Financials 2020 LFL Sales Revenue $27.6bn -2% EBITDA $4.6bn +5% EBITDA Margin 16.8% +120bps Operating Cash Flow $3.9bn +1%

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

"Our 2020 performance is testament to the commitment of our people and the strength and resilience of our business model. Through the repositioning of our business in recent years and our relentless focus on continuous business improvement, we have delivered record levels of profitability, margins and cash generation. Although the near-term outlook remains uncertain, our unique portfolio of businesses together with the strength of our balance sheet leaves us well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Ser

Announced Thursday, 4 March 2021

Please click on or paste the following URL into the web browser to view the announcement in full

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0968R_1-2021-3-3.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633412/CRH-PLC-Announces-2020-Full-Year-Results