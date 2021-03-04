Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-News! Relay Medical im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Frankfurt
04.03.21
08:04 Uhr
37,520 Euro
-0,090
-0,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,71039,04009:45
38,71039,08009:45
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2021 | 08:08
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CRH PLC Announces 2020 Full Year Results

This document contains inside information

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / (NYSE:CRH)(LSE:CRH)

Key Highlights

  • Robust performance in a challenging environment
  • Further EBITDA and margin improvement despite lower activity levels
  • Continued strong cash generation underpinning financial strength and flexibility
  • Net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x, lowest level in over 10 years
  • Strong acquisition pipeline; significant opportunities for future value creation
  • Full-year dividend per share up 25% to 115.0c; 37 years of dividend delivery
  • Recommencing share buyback programme with further tranche of $0.3bn

Summary Financials

2020

LFL

Sales Revenue

$27.6bn

-2%

EBITDA

$4.6bn

+5%

EBITDA Margin

16.8%

+120bps

Operating Cash Flow

$3.9bn

+1%

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

"Our 2020 performance is testament to the commitment of our people and the strength and resilience of our business model. Through the repositioning of our business in recent years and our relentless focus on continuous business improvement, we have delivered record levels of profitability, margins and cash generation. Although the near-term outlook remains uncertain, our unique portfolio of businesses together with the strength of our balance sheet leaves us well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Ser

Announced Thursday, 4 March 2021

Please click on or paste the following URL into the web browser to view the announcement in full

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0968R_1-2021-3-3.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633412/CRH-PLC-Announces-2020-Full-Year-Results

CRH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.