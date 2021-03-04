Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) wholly owned subsidiary Amplify Games ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Se7enSins http://www.se7ensins.com/ gaming community is joining the Amplify Alliance and will be part of the first gaming sites to launch on the Amplify storefront. Se7enSins is a community of over 1 million avid gamers and is excited to partner with Amplify Games to bring a digital games store to their site that will give their members an opportunity to buy the games they love while at the same time supporting the Se7enSins community.

"We're thrilled to be able to partner with the Se7enSins community; they've been a place to go for gaming news and discussion for over a decade. I'm excited to see the possibilities for them with an Amplify white-labeled storefront that lets them sell games directly to the members of their community. The extra revenue earned will influence the resources they'll have to continue to offer such a great community for the next decade," said Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games.

Se7enSins will receive a portion of every sale made on their white-labeled Amplify storefront, greatly increasing their potential revenue from their site. This makes it an ideal partnership between Se7enSin and Amplify Games, as their 1M+ members already purchase games on other websites and now with this partnership those members will have the opportunity to buy games in the same place where they are talking about those games as well as support the site they frequent every day.

About Se7enSins

Se7enSins is a gaming community forum and news site that caters to all types of gamers across the globe, aiming to provide access to the latest news, releases, mods and a great deal more. With a diverse range of content and a welcoming, amicable and tight-knit community, Se7enSins is a forum open to anyone and everyone. Please do not hesitate to share the experience.

For More information on Se7enSins, please visit:

http://www.se7ensins.com/

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain can provide to meet those needs is what will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of huge opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information Amplify Games please visit: www.amplifygames.io.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

