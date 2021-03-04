Andy Moniz Joins Acadian as Director of Responsible Investing

Appointment underscores firm's ongoing commitment to ESG investing through a systematic lens

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Asset Management LLC, a leader in global systematic investing with $107 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021, today announced that Andy Moniz has joined its London affiliate as Director of Responsible Investing. In this role, Moniz will be responsible for leading Acadian's global Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) efforts and will oversee the firm's ESG strategies, related research initiatives, and active ownership tactics, in addition to serving as the chair for Acadian's Responsible Investing Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Andy join the team to lead Acadian's global ESG initiatives and help further shape our responsible investing approach." said Brendan Bradley, Chief Investment Officer at Acadian. "Andy's wealth of experience with ESG strategies in quantitative finance and data science will be a tremendous asset as we continue to evolve our research efforts and expand our sustainable solutions in this important space."

Moniz joins Acadian from Putnam Investments, where he served as Director of Applied Data Science Investments with responsibility for creating systematic ESG stock selection strategies. Prior to Putnam, Moniz served as Managing Director, Chief Data Scientist and Head of Quant Equity Research at Deutsche Bank.

"I'm excited to continue to build upon the firm's robust responsible investing strategy and approach," said Moniz. "Acadian is a thought leader within systematic ESG investing, and I look forward to adding to the firm's longtime efforts to evaluate and incorporate ESG considerations into its process to improve clients' investment outcomes over the long term."

Moniz holds a Ph.D. in Natural Language Processing and Information Retrieval from Erasmus University in the Netherlands, an M.Sc. in Applied Statistics from the University of London, and a B.A. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Cambridge. He has two decades of experience in quantitative finance and data science, and his focus over the last decade has been on using unstructured data to create forward-looking ESG signals. Moniz will report to Acadian's Director of Equity Strategies, Ryan Taliaferro.

Acadian integrates an array of ESG factors into its core investment process. These factors are the products of an extensive, 30-year research program into signals that further its clients' sustainability and investment objectives. Acadian became the first quantitative manager to sign the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2009.

Globally, the firm currently manages $107 billion in assets which integrate ESG throughout the investment process. Acadian incorporates ESG factors across all portfolios it manages, in addition to more specific client-driven ESG implementations, ranging from basic exclusionary screens to carefully engineered portfolio tilts or objectives, which include nearly half of total assets under management.

For additional information on Acadian's responsible investing practices visit: https://www.acadian-asset.com/news-and-spotlights/esg

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management LLC invests on behalf of pension funds, endowments, governments, foundations, and other institutional investors in many markets around the globe, with approximately $107 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The firm uses an innovative array of disciplined, systematic investment techniques across stock-specific, macro, and peer forecasting models. Acadian offers multi-asset class, ESG, alternative alpha, managed volatility, and long-only strategies such as emerging markets, small-cap, and international equity strategies. The firm has affiliated offices in London, Sydney and Singapore.

Ciara Bartholomew

cbartholomew@prosek.com

(646) 818-9159

