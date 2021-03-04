The German manufacturer said the result was confirmed by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The achieved efficiency is claimed to be a world record for a CIGS panel with an integrated series connection of 30x30 cm.From pv magazine Germany German thin-film solar module manufacturer Avancis claims to have achieved a new world record efficiency for a completely encapsulated copper, indium, gallium, and selenium (CIGS) module with an integrated series connection measuring 30×30 cm. The 19.64% efficiency was certified for a panel with an aperture area of ??671 cm2 by the US Department of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...