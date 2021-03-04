Acquisition of marketing personalization platform complements Sportradar's ad:s programmatic technology and strengthens marketing services offering

Sportradar, a global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, today announces the acquisition of Fresh Eight Ltd ("Fresh Eight"), the operator of a personalized messaging platform in the global betting and gaming market-place, through Sportradar Management Ltd. Completion of the acquisition occurred on 2 March 2021.

Through the acquisition, Sportradar will strengthen its digital marketing services platform with a DCO personalization technology in both display and paid social, enabling sportsbook operators to fully optimise their media investments. The technology also allows sports-orientated publishers to control the integration of native and personalised sport-betting content into their platforms.

The acquisition complements Sportradar's existing ad:s platform offering which provides highly targeted programmatic advertising capabilities to a significant number of betting and gaming businesses.

The newly combined offering will widen the ad:s platform's marketing channel access and enhance its overall performance efficiency proposition, built around reduced operator CPAs, higher ROAS and significant work-flow improvements. In particular, in addition to enhancing the ad:s platform's display channel capabilities, it will also allow ad:s customers to benefit from the same data-driven personalization within the increasingly important paid social channel, where significant media investment is now being focused.

Fresh Eight is a highly regarded technology provider in the global market and has made significant progress in the US, with both tier one operators and publishers. Current operator clients include FanDuel, Entain, William Hill and LeoVegas, as well as major sports publishers ESPN, CBS Viacom, NBC Sports and News UK.

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar Group CEO, said: "We have developed ad:s into a substantial business for Sportradar with its platform offering and a significant portfolio of sports-book clients. But the market doesn't stand still, and we must continually innovate and grow. The acquisition of Fresh Eight will accelerate that growth, as we add this personalization technology to our marketing services offering.

Andrew Sharland, founder and CEO, Fresh Eight,said: "We founded the business with the ambition to substantially improve advertising efficiency and returns for the world's leading gambling operators and media groups. Today we partner with some of the industry's biggest brands in Europe and the US."

"Data is the core DNA of both companies with a shared vision of how intelligence and automation can transform marketing efforts in the betting and gaming vertical. The combination of Fresh Eight's machine decisioned personalization tools and Sportradar's proprietary marketing technology and access to real time sports and pricing data presents customers with a compelling digital marketing offering. I'm looking forward to working with Sportradar."

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

About Fresh Eight

Fresh Eight operates a personalized messaging platform in the sports betting and casino space. Our products are designed to significantly improve advertising efficiency and returns for world's leading gambling operators and publishers. Fresh Eight's platform uses semantic technologies to make sense of online content just as humans do. This enables us to deliver fully automated and personalized campaigns that instantly connect sport fans with bets across social media, programmatic video channels. Using our advertising tools, we're helping clients including William Hill, ESPN, Ladbrokes Coral, FanDuel and The Telegraph to more efficiently acquire new customers while improving the retention of their existing users.

Fresh Eight was advised by iGaming Ideas, an investment and consulting firm focused on the US sports betting space, and Realise Capital who provide strategic, financial and mentoring support for founders and business owners.

More details on Fresh Eight can be found at: www.fresh8gaming.com

