Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, and Roamler, a European technology company specializing in crowd-supported solutions for field marketing, today announced a new partnership to provide consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies in Europe with a store auditing service that combines the power of computer vision and the gig economy.

Roamler leverages a crowd-based workforce to capture images of retail shelves. The images are processed by Trax's proprietary computer vision platform to provide manufacturers with an accurate snapshot of in store shelf conditions. Roamler pairs experienced retail workers with CPG customers based on location, skill, and experience level. The fully integrated service acts as a cost-effective, flexible extension to brands' salesforce and field network, enabling companies to access timely insights, identify performance gaps, take corrective action to improve shopper experiences, and make informed decisions to drive revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to provide our CPG customers an agile, crowdsourced workforce for better operational flexibility and enhanced insights, powered by Trax's computer vision," said Martijn Nijhuis, co-founder of Roamler. "With Trax, we can provide visibility to shelf conditions in a granular and actionable way."

Trax and Roamler are collaborating to help Unilever improve on-shelf availability in hundreds of stores across Belgium and Italy. Trax analytics and insights derived from shelf images captured by Roamler's workforce allow Unilever to detect anomalies in store, take action, and measure results. As a result, Unilever's own sales reps and merchandisers can focus on higher value tasks, expand store coverage, and prioritise stores with maximum sales opportunity.

"Together, Trax and Roamler offer CPGs superior value by providing a cost-effective, scalable and fully integrated store auditing service," said Karine Eloy, managing director for EMEA at Trax. "Our joint solution empowers companies to address issues affecting retail execution and product availability quickly and efficiently."

Retailers and CPG manufacturers around the world leverage Trax's in-store execution and retail analytics solutions to better manage on-shelf availability and optimise merchandising. These solutions are powered by proprietary, fine-grained image recognition algorithms that convert photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights. Trax is expanding its global crowd network and capabilities through recent acquisitions such as Survey.com in North America and LenzTech in China, as well as alliances with Snooper in Australia and New Zealand and now Roamler in Europe.

Trax and Roamler's fully integrated store auditing service is currently available to CPG companies in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and the UK.

About Trax

Trax is a leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. Our proprietary computer vision, machine learning and Internet of Things-powered platform turns everyday shelf images into timely, actionable insights that our customers leverage to optimize their in-store execution strategy and product availability. Simply put, we digitise the physical world of retail. Many of the world's top CPG companies and retailers use our dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, market measurement, analytics and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. We began as pioneers in the retail computer vision space and we continue to lead the industry with innovation and excellence through our development of new advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is headquartered in Singapore and provides services to customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

About Roamler

Founded in 2011, Roamler is the European leader in crowd-based field-marketing activities, performing tasks for the biggest FMCG manufacturers, consumer brands, CPGs, and retail chains. Roamler provides businesses with B2B crowd-supported solutions powered by data, answering the call of companies for efficiency with widespread, on-demand professionals. This workforce is recruited and organised according to skills, experience, and location, and activated entirely on-demand. This helps businesses increase flexibility and enables individuals to access a wider range of opportunities of personal and professional growth. To learn more, visit www.roamler.com.

