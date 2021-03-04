CTEK launches new portable battery charger and maintainer, with Adaptive Boost technology

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK Sweden AB, a leading global brand in battery management solutions, has today announced the European launch of the CS FREE, an exciting new portable battery charger and maintainer with revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology, that will safely give a flat vehicle battery the power it needs to get going within 15 minutes. This exciting new product is now available to purchase across Europe.

The CS FREE means you are free from being tied to a power outlet, it is truly portable, so you can keep your 12V lead-acid and lithium* batteries charged and maintained, even if you don't have access to mains power. For longer-term maintenance charging you can use the supplied PD Adaptor to charge from mains power or charge using power from a solar panel kit or a separate service battery. And with USB-C and USB-A outputs for charging laptops, smartphones, tablets etc it's the ultimate 12V powerbank for your vehicle!

The CS FREE has an internal battery that takes less than an hour to fully charge through the unit's fast USB-C input and, when fully charged, it will hold its charge for up to a year, making it ideal for keeping stored in the vehicle for when you need it.

Stefan Magnusson, Sales Director Aftermarket from CTEK said "We are really excited to be launching the CS FREE, the first in a new generation of CTEK battery chargers. Our Voice of the Customer programme identified that consumers wanted much more freedom from mains power as well as being able to quickly get going from a flat battery. The CS FREE meets these needs - it's multifunctional portable charging that sets you free - simply charge it up, take it with you and use it anywhere."

Suitable for use on cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, vans, and boats, the CS FREE is easy to use, there are no modes to select - just connect and the CS FREE will do the rest. If you are charging a flat battery, a simple LED displays show you when your battery has enough power to start your vehicle and there is also a countdown display that shows you how long there is left till your battery is fully charged.

Key features:

Compatible with all 12V lead-acid and lithium vehicle batteries.

Adaptive Boost: a revolutionary new technology developed by CTEK. The CS FREE carefully works out the best way to safely give any 12V lead acid or lithium battery the right amount of power so you can charge your vehicle battery quickly. It gets your vehicle started from a flat battery within 15 minutes without the need to connect to a power outlet and a simple LED displays show you when your battery has enough power to start your vehicle. Unlike most boosters or jump starters, the CS FREE is sensitive to the state of the battery and only gives it the charge it needs to get you started - so it's completely safe for the vehicle electronics.

Charge anywhere: CTEK has also launched some handy accessories to enable 5A maintenance charging via solar panel or a 12V service battery.

- USB-C charge cable clamps - attach the USB-C charge clamps to a separate 12V service battery, for battery charging and maintenance, without needing to connect to a power outlet.

- Solar Panel Kit - the CTEK Solar Panel pairs perfectly with the CS FREE, so you can charge your battery via a solar panel and use it wherever you are. Fold it, transport it, and connect it in seconds, this intelligent and responsive solar panel kit delivers reliable solar power whenever you need it.

Storage options: store and transport the CS FREE using a tough and robust storage bag or wall mount the CS FREE using the CS Wall Mount - both available to purchase separately.

Charge your tech: USB-C and USB-A outputs for charging laptops, smartphones, tablets, watches and cameras, even when the CS FREE is not connected to a power outlet.

New look: features a sleek new ergonomic design with a tough and durable case.

The CS FREE comes with a 2-year warranty

Stefan Magnusson continued "The CS FREE is a groundbreaking new product that provides the ultimate flexibility for quickly and safely charging your vehicle battery. With many people's driving habits changing so drastically - cars being driven less frequently and in many cases on shorter journeys - our vehicle batteries are working harder than ever before, putting us at heightened risk of a flat battery. For many of us, we don't have the ability to connect a battery charger to mains power - perhaps because we live in an apartment block or because we store a seasonal vehicle in a storage facility or driveway. The CS FREE not only gives you the freedom to charge anywhere, it gives you peace of mind that you won't be left stranded with a flat battery."

The CS FREE is now available in stores across Europe and will be launching in Australia (Q2 2021) & North America (Q3 2021) later on this year.

*12V lithium (LiFePO4)

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Katharine Parker

PR Manager

Tel: +44 (0)7974 141266

E-mail: Katharine.parker@ctek.com

