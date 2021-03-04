Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2021 | 11:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OASIS Group completes acquisition of DataSpace (UK) Limited

SWORDS, Ireland, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately-owned Records and Information Management (RIM) provider in Europe today announced the acquisition of DataSpace (UK) Limited, based in the North West of England.

OASIS Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/OASIS Group)

The acquisition supports the OASIS Group's long-term goal of continuously expanding its presence and knowledge in local markets across Europe.

"OASIS is pleased to have completed the acquisition of DataSpace. We are excited at the opportunities that lay ahead and the value that OASIS Group can deliver to DataSpace's clients through our presence and understanding of information management across Europe," said Espen Halvorsen, OASIS Group CEO.

"DataSpace and OASIS Group share a common set of goals, including the placement of quality and service excellence at the forefront of everything we do," said Frank Butcher, Operations and Quality Director at DataSpace. "I strongly believe the acquisition into the OASIS Group will enable us to offer our clients a complete package of digital transformation solutions to support our client's strategic plans well into the future."

Commenting on the acquisition DataSpace Founder and Managing Director Paul Trevor said: "After a journey spanning 22 years, building one of the UK's leading independent Document Management companies, I believe that OASIS have the right experience and tools to lead the committed and professional team in DataSpace. Clients and Team Members will jointly benefit from an enhanced national reach of service and financial strength to support ongoing and future initiatives."

This transaction marks the 52nd successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients.

Developing multi-award winning systems and solutions, such as Omnidox, OASIS are an end-to-end records and information management partner. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.