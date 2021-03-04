EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that with effect from 3 March 2021, David Hough retired as a non-executive Director of the Company. David has been a Director of the Company since its launch in 2003 and the Board wishes to thank David for his wise counsel and commitment to the Company. His understanding of the investment trust market and in-depth knowledge of the wealth management industry has been of great benefit to the Board.

4 March 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

