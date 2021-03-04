The "Europe Organoids Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; Application; Source" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Internal Organoids segment is expected to drive the growth of the Europe Organoids Market by Technology.

Europe Organoids Market was valued at US$ 247.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,260.08 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2020-2027.

The report highlights the trends prevailing in the Europe organoids market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Based on type, the organoids market is segmented stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. In 2019, the stomach segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe organoids market. The growth of the segment attributes to growth of internal Organoids segment is attributed to the rising stomach disorders are some of the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the segment in the Europe organoids market. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the countries in the European region.

Merck KGgA is among the prominent players present in the organoids market. The market players are focused on mergers and acquisitions to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in September 2018, STEMCELL Technologies Signs partnership agreement with Brigham and Women's Hospital to Commercialize Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Kidney Organoid Culture System.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Organoids Market Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Europe Organoids Market Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Organoids Market Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Tumor Modelling and Biobanking

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Drugs

5.1.3 Growing Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Issues Related to the Incorporation of Organoids into Existing Workflows

5.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery Activities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Combining Organoid with Organ-On-A-Chip

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Organoids Market Analysis By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Organoids Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

6.3 Stomach

6.4 Intestine

6.5 Liver

6.6 Pancreas

6.7 Lung

6.8 Brain

6.9 Kidney

6.10 Others

7. Europe Organoids Market Analysis By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Organoids Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)

7.3 Developmental Biology

7.4 Disease Pathology of Infectious Disease

7.5 Regenerative Medicine

7.6 Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing

7.7 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

7.8 Others

8. Europe Organoids Market Analysis By Source

8.1 Overview

8.2 Organoids Market Share, by Source, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Pluripotent Stem Cells

8.4 Organ-Specific Adult Stem Cells

9. Europe Organoids Market Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Europe Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.2 Europe Organoids Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.3 Europe Organoids Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4 Europe Organoids Market, by Source, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5 Europe Organoids Market, by Country, 2019 2027 (%)

9.1.6 Germany: Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7 UK: Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8 France: Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9 Spain: Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10 Italy: Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.11 Rest of Europe: Organoids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Organoids Market

10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Cellesce Ltd.

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

Definigen

3Dnamics, Inc.

Organoid Therapeutics

PeproTech, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences)

Merck KGgA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huzz4p

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005443/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900