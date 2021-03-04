Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director Declaration

4 March 2021

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company acknowledges that Mrs Sarah Bates, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC with immediate effect.

Alliance Trust PLC have announced that Mrs Bates will succeed Karl Sternberg as Senior Independent Director of Alliance Trust PLC with effect from 30 June 2021.

