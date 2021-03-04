Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9GA ISIN: CH0011432447 Ticker-Symbol: PK5 
Lang & Schwarz
04.03.21
13:01 Uhr
40,900 Euro
-0,510
-1,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,74041,06013:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASILEA
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG40,900-1,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.