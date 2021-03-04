Basilea has successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market. Lead product Cresemba continues to benefit from ongoing launches by multiple partners including Astellas (US) and Pfizer (ex-US). Longer-term value creation is dependent on crystallising the mid-/late-stage oncology portfolio. Three ongoing Phase II trials (FIDES-01/02/03) will define lead R&D asset derazantinib's utility in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA; bile duct cancer), urothelial cancer and gastric cancer. Lisavanbulin, a unique, internally developed asset, has progressed into a proof-of-concept Phase II biomarker-driven trial in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) (interim results expected H221). Our forecast profitability in 2022 is dependent on the late-stage clinical development strategy for derazantinib and lisavanbulin. We value Basilea at CHF1.17bn or CHF99 per share.

