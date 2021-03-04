Looking for funding for your performing arts project?

The Ibsen Scholarship program offers funding for innovative performing arts projects worldwide.

The scholarship program amounts to a total of NOK 2.000.000,- (approx. Euro 205.000 USD 248.000).

The projects must act as incentives for critical discourses on society related matters and be based on one or more of Henrik Ibsen's plays.

Ibsen Scholarships applications will be evaluated by an appointed jury.

For further information, statutes and application form see www.ibsenawards.com

Deadline for applications is April 30th 2021.

The Ibsen Scholarships were initiated by the Norwegian government in 2007 and will be awarded for the 11th time in 2021. Ibsen Scholarships have been awarded 39 projects in 27 countries. See all winners here: http://ibsenawards.com/scholarship/winners/

The winners of the Ibsen Scholarships 2021 will be invited to Ibsen Awards Festival at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway in 2022.

Contacts:

Hilde Guri Bohlin

Manager, Ibsen Awards

Mobile: +47 91 76 79 03

E-mail: hildeguri.bohlin@teateribsen.no