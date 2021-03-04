Brings added financial and operational experience on external public boards to its committee

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced the addition of two new members to the board of directors with the election of Shannon Nash, and Cindy Russo, who will serve as the audit chair. These two women bring a wealth of financial and operational experience as UserTesting continues to expand and diversify the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005388/en/

UserTesting Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nash brings more than two decades of experience to the board, and is currently the Chief Accounting Officer at Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management. Previously, Nash held executive finance roles at Insidesource, Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS), Aspire Public Schools, and Sunseeker Media. She is also a board member of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and on the CalCPA Diversity Equity Inclusion Commission.

"UserTesting and Reputation both understand the important role customer feedback plays in building strong brands, products, and services," said Nash. "I immediately recognized this as a great opportunity as I see companies struggling to mobilize the voice of their customer everyday, and I know UserTesting is a critical component of helping companies make smarter, customer-informed decisions. I look forward to working with and providing guidance for UserTesting, to ensure they successfully grow and scale, globally."

Russo is currently a board member at Par Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) and Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM), where she is a member of the audit committees and compensation committees. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cvent, Inc., a cloud-based enterprise event management platform. Prior to that, Russo held several finance-related roles at MICROS Systems, Inc., where she was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through the acquisition by Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

"As I learned more about UserTesting and how companies benefit from its solution, I knew this was a great opportunity with a company that is changing how companies get and use feedback to build exceptional experiences," said Russo. "I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to what is an already impressive organization, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to take UserTesting through its next phase of growth."

"We are pleased to have Cindy and Shannon as the newest board members and look forward to their deep experience in finance and executive leadership," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. "They both have impressive professional backgrounds from the public company and private company environments. The timing couldn't be any better to have them join our board and help guide us as we continue our expansion to bring human insights to more companies around the globe."

Russo and Nash join Tatyana Mamut as independent directors on UserTesting's board. Investors Andrew Braccia from Accel Partners, and Alex Wong from Topiary Capital also serve on the board of directors alongside UserTesting Founder Darrell Benatar and UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting customers include more than half of the world's top brands. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005388/en/

Contacts:

UserTesting, Inc.

Chris Halcon

415-699-0553

chalcon@usertesting.com