Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality
Guildford, UK, March 4, 2021 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as a leader in gender equality by Bloomberg for the fourth consecutive year.
Linde has been selected for inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the financial performance of companies Bloomberg considers to be most committed to gender equality. Members are selected based on a rigorous assessment of their disclosure and performance scores in 74 metrics across five key areas: leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay; inclusive culture; policies and brand. Bloomberg's Gender Reporting Framework is updated annually to reflect emerging best practices. Linde has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index since its launch in 2018, initially as Praxair.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed inequalities in our society, including for women in the workplace," said Vanessa Abrahams-John, Chief Diversity Officer for Linde. "Linde's steadfast commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion is reflected in its continued inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. We are proud to be recognized as we strive to meet Linde's target of 30% professional females by 2030."
Inclusion is one of Linde's five core values and the company is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent to build high-performance teams. Linde is a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company, was named one of Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and participates each year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
