DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality



04.03.2021 / 11:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality

Guildford, UK, March 4, 2021 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as a leader in gender equality by Bloomberg for the fourth consecutive year.

Linde has been selected for inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the financial performance of companies Bloomberg considers to be most committed to gender equality. Members are selected based on a rigorous assessment of their disclosure and performance scores in 74 metrics across five key areas: leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay; inclusive culture; policies and brand. Bloomberg's Gender Reporting Framework is updated annually to reflect emerging best practices. Linde has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index since its launch in 2018, initially as Praxair.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed inequalities in our society, including for women in the workplace," said Vanessa Abrahams-John, Chief Diversity Officer for Linde. "Linde's steadfast commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion is reflected in its continued inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. We are proud to be recognized as we strive to meet Linde's target of 30% professional females by 2030."

Inclusion is one of Linde's five core values and the company is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent to build high-performance teams. Linde is a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company, was named one of Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and participates each year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com