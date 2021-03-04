Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 5 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,545,748 shares (DKK 65,545,748) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 41,574 shares (DKK 41,574) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,587,322 shares (DKK 65,587,322) --------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 600 shares at DKK 31.75, · 21,690 shares at DKK 40.41, · 125 shares at DKK 55.85, · 300 shares at DKK 220.40, · 1,000 shares at DKK 225.30, · 73 shares at DKK 815.50, · 3,563 shares at DKK 939.50, · 10,005 shares at DKK 1,032.00, · 250 shares at DKK 1,136.00, · 3,176 shares at DKK 1,145.00, · 300 shares at DKK 1,233.00, · 367 shares at DKK 1,408.00, · 85 shares at DKK 1,424.00 and · 40 shares at DKK 1,432.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 --------------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844550