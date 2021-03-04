Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
GlobeNewswire
04.03.2021 | 12:17
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 5 March 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:                  DK0010272202                            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  Genmab                                  
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  65,545,748 shares (DKK 65,545,748)      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                41,574 shares (DKK 41,574)              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   65,587,322 shares (DKK 65,587,322)      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:   ·         600 shares at DKK 31.75,      
                       ·         21,690 shares at DKK 40.41,   
                       ·         125 shares at DKK 55.85,      
                       ·         300 shares at DKK 220.40,     
                       ·         1,000 shares at DKK 225.30,   
                       ·         73 shares at DKK 815.50,      
                       ·         3,563 shares at DKK 939.50,   
                       ·         10,005 shares at DKK 1,032.00,
                       ·         250 shares at DKK 1,136.00,   
                       ·         3,176 shares at DKK 1,145.00, 
                       ·         300 shares at DKK 1,233.00,   
                       ·         367 shares at DKK 1,408.00,   
                       ·         85 shares at DKK 1,424.00 and 
                       ·         40 shares at DKK 1,432.00     
---------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 1                                   
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            GMAB                                    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          11143                                   
---------------------------------------------------------------



__________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844550
