VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE): V-Health Passport To Open Up Las Vegas

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / REVIV Global are delighted to announce they have partnered with V-Health Passportand introducing the HELIIX Health Pass to the Hospitality Industry, so they can reopen their doors safely and with confidence.

V-Health Passport makes use of the award winning VCode® technology (by VST Enterprises) and was launched with the backing of Zara and Mike Tindall MBE in 2020 as a way of opening up the global economy.

REVIV have introduced this secure technology to hotels, bars and restaurants, as a solution to allow them to reopen with this game-changing technology, that allows people to scan their HELIIX Health Pass before entering a venue. Everyone in attendance will be safe in the knowledge that the people they are socialising with, will have a valid VCode® and would need to have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to allowing entry.

So how does it work?

The public will be asked to download the VPassport app, before heading off to their restaurant, bar or conference. They will be required to obtain and take a rapid antigen test for COVID-19. Their results will then be uploaded onto their HELIIX Health Pass, which will contain their secure VCode, this can then be scanned on entry by members of staff when they arrive at their chosen venue. Proving they are negative and able to enter the premises safely.

Don't have a smartphone?

Don't worry, the V-Health Passport system has you covered. Print off your certification and codes, which are available from the website portal.

REVIV are offering a full 360 service, 'test-to-tech' - carrying out rapid Antigen or PCR testing in their clinics. To complete the comprehensive approach REVIV also offer HELIIX (powered by V-Health Passport), so companies are able to manage COVID-19 in the workplace.

Hap Klopp, the founder and former CEO of The North Face said: "The hospitality industry across the world need REVIV's HELIIX Health Pass to give their clientele and employees the peace of mind that everyone they're mixing with has tested negative for COVID-19. It would be perfect for somewhere like Vegas!"

Louis-James Davis, CEO and Founder of V-Health Passport said: "It has been great to have

Reviv Global as a partner over the last 12 months working on our 'fit-to-fly' campaigns and now, moving into other global markets. The V-Health Passport was built to be multipurpose and it will thrive in a city such as Las Vegas".

For more information about HELIIX Health Pass visit www.revivme.com and for V-Health

Passport visit www.v-healthpassport.co.uk

About the V-Health Passport

Unlike solutions built using competing legacy scanning technology, V-Health Passport can be scanned at a safe social distance of two metres and up to 100 metres away (in some use cases).

The V-Health Passport can authenticate a person's genuine Covid-19 test certificate - held in the secure health passport app and a printable version. The ultra-secure platform can now also hold vaccination records of all the major vaccination manufacturers, which will be crucial for a person validating they have been vaccinated, with the associated vaccine type, batch, dosage and date. It also has the function to show vaccine exemption if the individual is unable to have the vaccine due to medical reasons.

V-Health Passport uses a person's official Government ID such as driving licence or passport and cross matches this against official databases. It is then paired against a facial recognition 'Live Likeness' test to verify the person's genuine status.

V-Health Passport is a test agnostic platform meaning it works with all Covid-19 testing protocols from PCR-based tests to rapid antigen and antibody tests. It has over 200 clinics across the UK on its app for passengers to book a Covid-19 test including a PCR-based test approved for international airline travel.

V-Health Passport can be scanned in a 170-degree arc, and while a person is moving, and thus ensures smooth ingress and egress at events and locations.

V-Health Passport It uses the world's most secure cyber coding technology, which works from a closed loop system with end-to-end encryption and over 2.2 quintillion unique codes (or 300 million for each person on the planet) that all deliver information based on geo location, time, date and more, making it impossible to hack the front or backend of its system.

V-Health Passport is a GDPR-compliant technology built around Self-Sovereign Identity, allowing airline passengers or members of the public to choose what data they want to share, with whom and when.

V-Health Passport is available now and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching for 'VPassport' or by visiting www.v-healthpassport.co.uk .

V-Health Passport also has its own unique contact tracing capability 'True Contact" built within the technology, designed for travel, sports stadiums, venues, factories, offices and construction sites.

V-Health Passport is the only health wallet and cross border platform in the world that is multi-functional and GDPR-compliant. A citizen's personal data is protected, and they choose what they want to share, and with whom they want to interact or authorise.

