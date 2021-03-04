Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present in the Loop Capital 2021 Virtual TMT, Consumer, and Industrial Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced today announced it will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the 2021 Loop Capital Markets Annual Consumer, Industrial, and TMT Conference on March 12, 2021.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, please contact your Loop Capital representative, or contact Atomera's investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

