Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer Rick Fearon and incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Okray will participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 17 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005095/en/

Contacts:

Margaret Hagan, Media Relations +1 (440) 523-4343

margarethagan@eaton.com

Yan Jin, Investor Relations, +1 (440) 523-7558