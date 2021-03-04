DiscovOre Plc - Name Change, Ticker, Website, and Change of Auditor

4 March 2021

DISCOVORE PLC

("DiscovOre" or "the Company")

NAME CHANGE, TICKER, WEBSITE, AND CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Company (AQSE: ORE) wishes to clarify that its name change to DiscovOre plc became effective on 27 November 2020 with the certificate of incorporation of change of name filed at Companies House.

The ticker symbol is "ORE", ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 and DiscovOre's website is https://www.discovoreplc.com

The Company announced on 26 October 2020, under its old name, Eurocann International plc, that resolutions at the AGM passed, and accordingly the Company name would change to DiscovOre plc.

DiscovOre also announces that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 30 November 2020. The Company's previous auditor, Price Bailey LLP, had served as auditor of the Company since the audit of its results for the year ended 30 November 2007, and accordingly the board of DiscovOre felt the time was right for the appointment of a new auditor.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, Price Bailey LLP, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

