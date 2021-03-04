Company completes 1-million-pound challenge and announces goal to treat 150,000 individuals and shed over 5 million pounds globally by 2023

Allurion Technologies, a pioneering leader in the development of innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences, today announced two major milestones for its Allurion Weight Loss Program with the completion of a 1 million pound challenge launched just last year and the launch of a 5 million pound challenge in celebration of World Obesity Day.

The Allurion Weight Loss Program features the Elipse Gastric Balloon-the world's first and only procedureless medical device for weight loss-and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite of wearables and telehealth and AI-powered software that provide real-time insights to both patients and providers. In clinical trials, the Allurion Program leads to approximately 30 pounds (15 kilograms) of weight loss in just four months.

"We are proud to announce the completion of our 1 million pound challenge, especially in a year where the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines have led to weight gain and underscored the health risks posed by obesity," said Shantanu Gaur, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Allurion Technologies, Inc. "On World Obesity Day, we celebrate the lives we have transformed with the Allurion Program and embark on a new, bold challenge for our company in the years ahead."

Worldwide, there are 2 billion people who are overweight and recent projections indicate that number will grow to 3 billion by 2030.1 According to the McKinsey Global Institute, obesity is responsible for about 5 percent of all deaths annually worldwide, and its global economic impact amounts to roughly $2 trillion annually, or 2.8 percent of global GDP-nearly equivalent to the global impact of smoking or of armed violence, war, and terrorism. Surveys indicate that 76 percent of people gained up to 16 pounds (8 kilograms) during COVID-19 quarantines.2

"The Allurion Program provides a proven, comprehensive weight loss solution that is less invasive than the alternatives," said Simon Monkhouse FRCS, Consultant Upper GI Bariatric Surgeon at Surrey Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. "The tools and analytics given to providers work hand-in-hand with the Elipse Balloon, allow us to achieve life-changing results in our patients, and enable us to do our part to make an impact on the global pandemic of obesity."

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies is dedicated to helping people realize a healthy life with innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences. The company's flagship product, the Allurion Program, is a 360-degree weight loss experience featuring the Elipse Balloon, the world's first and only swallowable, procedureless gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Honeymoon from Hungernutritional and behavior change program, and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite including the Allurion Connected Scale, Allurion Health Tracker smartwatch, Allurion mobile app, Allurion Clinic Dashboard and Allurion Insights Portal. Learn more about Allurion online at www.allurion.com. Allurion and Elipse are trademarks of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

1 Kelly et al. Global burden of obesity in 2005 and projections to 2030. Int J Obes (London). 2008;32(9):1431-7.

2 https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/13/well/eat/pandemic-weight-loss-diet-exercise-fitness.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005007/en/

Contacts:

Whitney Cypes

+1 (408)-547-7531