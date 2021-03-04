Burgiss, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology solutions for private capital investors, is pleased to announce that Ben Cluny has joined the company as Head of Client Coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In this new role, Mr. Cluny will be overseeing the region's Sales Executives and Client Relationship Management teams.

Mr. Cluny brings more than 15 years of private capital experience to Burgiss. He was previously Head of Sales for EMEA and Head of Asian Operations at Preqin, where he led high-performing business development and client support teams. He is a graduate of Royal Holloway, University of London.

Mr. Cluny will be responsible for expanding Burgiss' presence in EMEA and developing new channels and strategic business opportunities. Based in London, he will report to President of Burgiss, Jay McNamara.

Mr. McNamara said, "We are delighted to have Ben join our expanding Client Coverage team. He is a proven business executive, and with Burgiss in a high growth phase, his deep experience and track record of building and managing top-performing business development organizations will be a tremendous asset."

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Burgiss and leverage my experience in the private capital space. The market continues to evolve and grow, and there are ever-increasing demands for sophisticated solutions to help investors manage their increasing allocations to private assets, which Burgiss is uniquely positioned to meet," stated Mr. Cluny.

About Burgiss

Burgiss is a global provider of data, analytics and technology solutions for investors of private capital. With our deep expertise in performance and risk measurement, we help clients integrate transparency into investing and equip asset owners, asset managers and financial intermediaries with the robust data, analytics and research needed to understand, manage and analyze private capital portfolios. We serve more than 1,000 firms in 32 countries, delivering unrivaled data that represents over $7.5 trillion in private capital. Find out more at www.burgiss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005341/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Communications@burgiss.com

Irene Chow

Global Head of Marketing, Burgiss

Tel +1 201 427 9600