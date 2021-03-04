The obligation will be applied annually from 2022. Colombian power utilities will have to procure the clean energy concerned under long-term contracts lasting at least a decade.From pv magazine Latam The Colombian government has introduced the obligation for power distributors to acquire clean energy. Resolution 40715 has now been approved by Colombia's Ministry of Energy and Mines and mandates that all power companies operating in the wholesale energy market ensure at least 10% of the power they distribute has come from renewables. The annual obligation will come into force from January 1, 2022. ...

