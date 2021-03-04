Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Berlin
04.03.21
13:25 Uhr
8,680 Euro
-0,140
-1,59 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.03.2021
Aspo Oyj: Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange release
March 4, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 have been published on the company's website www.aspo.com. Printed copies of the publication can be ordered through the company's website or by e-mail at viestinta@aspo.com. Pdf version is attached to this stock exchange release.

Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Report for 2020. They are available on the company's website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and in English.


ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer tel. +358 9 521 4035, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

Attachments:
Aspo Year 2020
Corporate Governance Statement 2020
Remuneration Report 2020

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Attachments

  • Aspo Year 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a82b8ddf-3bf7-4b82-b310-7cfb7abb197b)
  • Aspo Corporate Governance Statement 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68e89dce-f47f-4def-a2f6-3f1e16c1b7ae)
  • Aspo Remuneration Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0dcf457-68de-44d2-bcba-a3babfcb270f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
