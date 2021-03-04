Aspo Oyj: Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange release
March 4, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 published
Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 have been published on the company's website www.aspo.com. Printed copies of the publication can be ordered through the company's website or by e-mail at viestinta@aspo.com. Pdf version is attached to this stock exchange release.
Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Report for 2020. They are available on the company's website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.
The reports have been published in Finnish and in English.
ASPO PLC
Aki Ojanen
CEO
Further information:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer tel. +358 9 521 4035, keijo.keranen@aspo.com
Attachments:
Aspo Year 2020
Corporate Governance Statement 2020
Remuneration Report 2020
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.
