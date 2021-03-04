Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1L4 ISIN: CA59134F1018 Ticker-Symbol: C4A1 
Berlin
04.03.21
11:18 Uhr
2,502 Euro
+0,131
+5,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METAMATERIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METAMATERIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2021 | 13:08
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial Announces Conversion of $5.4 Million in Senior Secured Debt

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, has forced conversion of the 10% senior secured convertible debentures due on October 31, 2024 held by BDC Capital Inc.("BDC"). The terms of the debenture issued to BDC enable the Company to force conversion of the principal and accrued interest on the debenture to common stock of the Company so long as the market performance of the Company's stock meets the specific metrics described in the debenture. In particular, the common shares of the Company are required to have traded on the CSE at a volume-weighted average price of greater than 100% of the Conversion Price of $1.40 per share defined in the debenture instrument for a period of 20 consecutive trading days with a minimum daily volume of at least 100,000 common shares. These conditions were met on March 2, 2021. In accordance with the terms of the certificate representing the debentures, the Company required mandatory conversion of $5,370,776 of principal and accrued interest at the specified price of $0.70 per share into 7,672,537 shares of the common stock of the Company, representing approximately 7% of the total outstanding shares. All security interests held by BDC on assets of the Company will be immediately discharged.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and other forms of energy. META is an award winning Global Cleantech 100 company with products that support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy and offer more performance. META has a growing patent portfolio and is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in concert with companies in the automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics and medical industries. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has R&D and Sales offices in London, UK and Silicon Valley. For additional information on META, please visit www.metamaterial.com

Media inquiries:
media@metamaterial.com

Investor inquiries:
Mark Komonoski
phone: 1-877-255-8483
mark@metamaterial.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Metamaterial Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633378/Metamaterial-Announces-Conversion-of-54-Million-in-Senior-Secured-Debt

METAMATERIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.