CRH PLC Announces Board Changes

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, announces that, as part of the Board's renewal process, Heather Ann McSharry and Lucinda Riches are not seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2021 and will, therefore, step down from the Board at the conclusion of that meeting.

As announced on 30 September 2020, Senan Murphy, Group Finance Director, advised the Board of his intention to retire from the Board and as an executive during 2021. Consequently, he is not seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting and, therefore, will also step down from the Board at the conclusion of that meeting. He will remain as full time Group Finance Director pending the appointment and transition to the role of his successor, the process for which is well advanced.

Commenting on the retirements, Mr. Richie Boucher, Chairman of CRH, said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Heather Ann and Lucinda for their exceptional commitment and service to CRH as non-executive Directors over many years and wish them both every success in the future. Senan has been Group Finance Director since 2016 and has played a pivotal role in the evolution of CRH during that time. He has been an exemplary colleague and we look forward to wishing him well in his future endeavours."

About CRH

CRH (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 30 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe. It also has positions in Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

