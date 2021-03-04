Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Receives Order from A Top 5 Global Research Firm for The Roll Out of Snipprewards Across 15 Countries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to provide a second update to its previously announced pilot program ("Pilot") for a top 5 global market research and consulting firm ("Client"). This is a new industry that Snipp focused on entering last year. Refer to press releases disseminated on January 5th, 2021, titled "Snipp provides update on previously announced pilot program with a top 5 global research firm" and November 9, 2020, titled "Snipp Interactive launches programs across new industries and geographies as it looks to scale growth."

Based on the success of the Pilot that was carried out in the second half of 2020 and a successful deployment on January 4, 2021, Snipp is pleased to announce that it has received an order for the deployment of the SnippRewards platform across 15 countries spread across 4 continents (11-Europe, 1-Asia, 2-Latin America and 1-North America - Canada). 11 of these countries will be launched in the first quarter of 2021 and the remaining 4 in April 2021. The Client's end customer for this roll out is a leading American Multichannel cigarette and tobacco company. The Client has also indicated that they will be issuing subsequent orders to cover a total of all 39 countries that are represented in this research panel for their end customer. The potential contract value of the complete deployment as previously mentioned stands at between US $2 million and $3 million on an annualized basis.

This Client of Snipp has multiple such customers that can leverage the SnippRewards platform to incentivize their research panels. The Client has a presence in 90 markets today. Preliminary conversations are underway for transitioning other customers of this Client to the SnippRewards platform. SnippRewards is a leading rewards platform that has integrated over 1,325 unique brand rewards across 150+countries and 45+currencies including cryptocurrency rewards.

"The growth of our order book with this Client from a single pilot country last year to 15 countries today is a testament to the confidence this Client has not only in the scalability of our platform but also in our seamless implementation capabilities. Moreover, it represents not only the global reach of our solutions but also the applicability of the platform across industries to solve for a variety of different client objectives", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder, "We look forward to the continued roll out of SnippRewards not only for this Client but particularly towards the new opportunities in previously untapped markets this roll out will potentially bring us. Snipp typically services large Fortune 1000 clients who operate globally so proving our ability to deploy our capabilities in all of the markets that our clients operate in represents a large opportunity for our growth."

Visit the Snipp website at http://www.snipp.com/ for Snipp's full suite of solutions and examples of Snipp programs.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

