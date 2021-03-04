Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Announces Start of Drilling at Sakami and Retains Services of Hinge Markets Inc.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTC PINK:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its flagship Sakami project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. Based on the drill 2020 results, the 2021 program (14,000 m, 40+ holes) has been designed to expand the La Pointe deposit and the La Pointe Extension discovery along strike (see press release of January 27, 2021 ). Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "We look forward to a successful drilling program and new discoveries at La Pointe and La Pointe Extension."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hinge Markets Inc. ("Hinge Markets") of Toronto, Canada to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the Company. Hinge Markets, led by Mr. Jeffrey White, will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community including shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. Mr. White will also coordinate the Company's investor relations initiatives, including its participation in investment conferences, planning and organization of investor events, and assist in the dissemination of Company news and information to Company stakeholders. His role at the Company will also focus on fostering productive, continuing dialogues with analysts, investment dealers, financial advisors and other investment professionals.

Founded by Jeffrey White, Hinge Markets is an advisory and investor relations firm focused on providing capital markets and strategy consulting services to small and medium sized businesses. With over 20 years of capital markets experience, Mr. White's areas of expertise include capital structure optimization, evaluation of fundraising alternatives, strategic investor alignment, business development through a broad network of senior executives in virtually all Canadian industry sectors, and effective corporate communication. Mr. White also has extensive familiarity with the Canadian securities regulatory framework including listing and disclosure requirements.

The agreement has an initial term of 8 months, for which Hinge Markets will be paid a monthly fee of $8,000 and will be granted an option to acquire 200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.29 per share. The options have a two-year term and will vest immediately, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and Policy 3.4 of the TSX-V. This investor relations agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Qualified Person under

NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

