Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) -Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company"). The Company announces that further to its press release dated March 2, 2021, it has obtained TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the closing date of its previously announced private placement of units ("Units") until April 7, 2021. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) warrant, exercisable for one common share at price of $0.11 per share, for a period of three (3) years from the date of Closing. The Company applied to extend the date of closing to allow a greater number of interested investors to participate.

For more information regarding the Company or the offering, please contact ir@hillstreetbevco.com, or

Lori Senecal, Interim co-CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., lori@hillstreetbevco.com

Craig Binkley, Interim co-CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., craig@hillstreetbevco.com;

