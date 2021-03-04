The licenses will enable FansUnite to serve as a B2C gambling operator and a B2B technology provider in the U.K. marketplace

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") announced that its subsidiaries, Askott Entertainment (Malta) Limited and E.G.G. Ltd., have filed applications for both Business-to-Business ("B2B") and Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") gambling licenses, respectively with the U.K. Gambling Commission ("Gambling Commission").

The U.K. Gambling Commission was set up under the Gambling Act 2005 to regulate commercial gambling in Great Britain in partnership with licensing authorities.

As part of FansUnite's expansion strategy, the Company has applied for a remote gambling software license, which will unlock its suite of betting products to operators in the U.K. online gambling market. In addition, E.G.G. Ltd. has applied for a remote betting license which will permit it to deploy its B2C wagering platforms in the United Kingdom.

These applications represent a critical step for FansUnite to expand its operations to the U.K., a jurisdiction that is considered to be one of the largest gambling markets in the world.

"The U.K. gambling licenses are widely regarded as the gold standard for lawful gaming operations and we are pleased to have formally submitted our application with the commission," said Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite. "The first step to our expansion in the U.K. is to obtain the relevant licenses from the country's Gambling Commission, which will allow us to license our betting solutions as well as operate our B2C betting platforms in the United Kingdom. By doing so, we will be in a position to advance our operations to capture market share in one of the most lucrative online betting markets in the world."'

