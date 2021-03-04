Trend of Biofortification of Micronutrients in Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Gain Fillip from Favorable Governments' Policies, Revenues to Climb to US$ 10.4 Bn by 2030: TMR

- Zinc biofortification of wheat helps meet the dual objective of improving the crop yield and targeting growing human zinc deficiency worldwide

- Focus of farmers and sellers on diversification of production spurs growth in agricultural micronutrients market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofortification of micronutrients for a range of agricultural crops has become a key approach for boosting their nutritional profile as well as in increasing the disease-resistance in plants. This also assists in biological growth of the plants. Fortification through manganese, iron, and zinc has helped agriculturists and food companies develop foods rich in micronutrients. The growing trend of biofortification in mungbean, wheat, maize, potato, and sweet potatoes has helped boost the valuation of the agricultural micronutrients market. The trend has gathered paced on the back of growing micronutrients' deficiency on human health especially among the women and pre-school children. Countries with incessant focus on boosting the agriculture sector such as India are witnessing large-scale food fortification to meet the needs of cereal-based nutrition for the populations. A case in point is zinc biofortification of wheat to fight against malnutrition and undernourishment.

The revenues of the agricultural micronutrients market are projected to surpass US$ 10.4 Bn by 2030, representing compound annual growth rate of ~8% during 2020 - 2030.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Agricultural Micronutrients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Agricultural Micronutrients Market Study

Micronutrient Fortification Key Trend in Smallholder Farming Systems

The still-emerging COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks has spurred attention of agriculture industry and consumers toward food fortification in smallholder farming system. Growing popularity of biofortified crops among populations is driven by the growing concerns of disease-fighting diets among common populace world over. This has bolstered large-scale demand for and use of micronutrient fortification in wheat, mungbean, and numerous cereals that are consumed in daily diets in the agricultural micronutrients market. On the other hand, the fortification through zinc has also helped crops to ward-off diseases, helping farmers to augment the yield. A case in point is the popularity of manganese in plants.

Agrochemical companies are focused on expanding their portfolio of calcium, copper, and boron compounds. However, developing economies suffer from lack of affordable credit for farmers for buying the machinery used in fortification. An example is India. Nevertheless, the government is active in adopting policies that will help them overcome the constraints in near future. Other regions witnessing micronutrient deficiency are China, Turkey, and Indonesia.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Micronutrient Deficiency Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Agricultural Micronutrients

Worldwide, there is a growing micronutrient deficiency especially in low- and middle-income countries. In developing economies also, zinc deficiency has been cause for concern on the growth of children and health of women. Thus, there is a growing need for sustainable crop production for meeting micronutrient deficiencies in women. Per the WHO report, the deficiency is akin to 'hidden hunger', and has assumed the problem of global proportion, even in developed nations. This has spurred the prospects of nutritionally-rich food.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Key Drivers and Avenues

Trend toward excess fertilization with phosphate is one of the key factors hampering micronutrient availability, thus boosting the agricultural micronutrients market

Growing demand for bio-fortified crops in daily diets is a key trend that will expand the avenue

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/74472

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Competitive Dynamics

Specialty companies are expanding their portfolio of biodegradable chelates and micronutrients to meet the demands among agriculturists. Some agrochemical companies are focusing on natural bio-organic chelating agents. A growing number of players are keen on mergers, acquisitions, and constant product launches to consolidate their shares in the market. Some of the key industry players are:

Valagro S.p.A.

BMS Micro-Nutrients

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

Haifa Group

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Yara International

Nutrien Ltd.

BASF SE

Purchase Premium Research Report on Agricultural Micronutrients Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Specialty Fertilizers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-fertilizers-market.html

Crop Micronutrients Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/crop-micronutrients-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/agricultural-micronutrients-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg