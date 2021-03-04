Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Today, American Green, Inc. (OTC Pink: ERBB) announced that the company's online CBD Store and Emporium is now accepting Bitcoin and other CryptoCurrencies. After extensive testing, Kevin Davis, the Company's Vice President of Online Sales - Worldwide reports, "The Company now accepts Bitcoin and many other popular cryptocurrencies. The transactions, themselves, are operating smoothly to the satisfaction of those electing to pay by 'crypto'."

As American Green stated in its March news release, it has been working on the integration of Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies into its online CBD Store and Emporium as an alternative payment method for its popular CBD products.

That work is finally completed and tested and we are excited to begin accepting Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies starting today. The Company believes that their ability to accept additional methods of payment will allow them to expand their reach across the U.S. and the world.

Shareholders and other interest-holders should note that American Green is not speculating on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) or any other cryptocurrency that it will accept for payment. Customer payments are immediately converted to US Dollars at the time of the purchase so the conversion rate at the exact time of the purchase will apply.

As of today, American Green accepts the following cryptocurrencies on AmericanGreenCBD.com:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Dai (DAI)

Ethereum (ETH)

LiteCoin (LTC)

USD Coin (USDC)

The Company's online team looks forward to continued growth in 2021 as they invest into new technologies and nurture time-tested quality.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging The Company's team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, The Company strives to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

