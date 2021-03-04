Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 
04-March-2021 / 15:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | March 4, 2021 
 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (March 4, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 2 
nd coupon yield payment against bonds. 
Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the 
BO-002P-01 series in the amount of 463,800,000 rubles. 
 
Parameters of the bond issue: 
 
                                   Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" 
                                   of the BO-002P-01 series to the bearer with centralized registration of rights, 
                                   placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 
Type of securities:                4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number 
                                   (ISIN) RU000A101HJ8 
 
Registration number of the 
securities issue and the date of   4B02-01-60525-P-002P as of March 4, 2020 
its assignment: 
Reporting (coupon) period which    The second coupon period (03.09.2020- 04.03.2021) 
the yield is paid for: 
 
 
                                   463,800,000 (Four hundred and sixty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles 
The total amount of the interest   excluding tax and other deductions 
to be paid against bonds: 
 
 
The amount of the interest to be   30.92 (Thirty rubles 92 kopecks) rubles per each bond 
paid against one bond: 
The total number of bonds against 
which the yield is paid:           15,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:             Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash 
                                   settlement 
 
The record date:                   March 3, 2021 
 
The date of the obligation         March 4, 2021 
fulfilment: 
 
The total amount of the interest   Following the 2nd coupon period the amount of 463,800,000.00 (Four hundred and sixty 
paid against bonds following the   three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other 
reporting period:                  deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries Twitter

Email: press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94851 
EQS News ID:    1173189 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
