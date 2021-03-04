DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 04-March-2021 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release | Krasnodar | March 4, 2021 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (March 4, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 2 nd coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-01 series in the amount of 463,800,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002P-01 series to the bearer with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number Type of securities: 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A101HJ8 Registration number of the securities issue and the date of 4B02-01-60525-P-002P as of March 4, 2020 its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period which The second coupon period (03.09.2020- 04.03.2021) the yield is paid for: 463,800,000 (Four hundred and sixty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles The total amount of the interest excluding tax and other deductions to be paid against bonds: The amount of the interest to be 30.92 (Thirty rubles 92 kopecks) rubles per each bond paid against one bond: The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 15,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: March 3, 2021 The date of the obligation March 4, 2021 fulfilment: The total amount of the interest Following the 2nd coupon period the amount of 463,800,000.00 (Four hundred and sixty paid against bonds following the three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other reporting period: deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full.

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

