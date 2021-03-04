White Ops Advertising Integrity provides Smart with protection against ad fraud across all possible devices, formats and buying models, including integrations in the CTV/OTT segment

Smart, the independent ad tech platform, and White Ops, the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, today announced a partnership to fight advertising fraud and invalid traffic. Fully integrated within Smart's advertising platform, White Ops' Advertising Integrity enables pre-bid protection of Smart's inventory and ensures publishers' and buyers' safety from malicious and sophisticated fraud.

Sophisticated invalid traffic poses a significant threat to the digital advertising industry. Leveraging White Ops' technology, Smart will protect media buyers against fraud at the ad call level, investigating bid requests for signs of automation before being sent to any Demand-Side Platform (DSP). Smart's publishers will be able to curate their traffic to eliminate Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) and maximize selling potential on all formats and devices-including CTV/OTT-whether sold through programmatic or direct channels.

"Smart is committed to providing a transparent, integrated platform that simplifies digital transactions and ensures trust through brand safety and efficiency," said Jean-Christophe Peube, Vice President, Analytics Quality at Smart. "This is especially vital for the CTV/OTT segment, where high demand for quality inventory creates an attractive opportunity for fraudsters and other bad actors. The integration of White Ops-the most trusted SIVT detection vendor-is an important step in Smart's mission to build an advertising environment founded upon quality and integrity."

White Ops today verifies more than ten trillion digital interactions per week, working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs and exchanges. With White Ops Advertising Integrity, platforms can tap into the most comprehensive pre-bid prevention and post-bid detection capabilities to verify the validity of advertising efforts across all channels. The White Ops bot mitigation platform uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop sophisticated bots and fraud by using technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning and threat intelligence. In most cases, White Ops delivers responses to partners in milliseconds before a bid is made, saving time and money and ensuring that their advertising inventory can be trusted and fraud-free.

"Fighting ad fraud requires more than just a feature," said Jason Fink, Partnerships Lead at White Ops. "Dedicated focus and collaborative effort are needed to win this battle. This partnership allows us to protect the Smart platform and improves our ability to protect the ecosystem. As the first company accredited by MRC for pre- and post-bid coverage against SIVT on all platforms, we are fully committed to winning this battle with fraudsters."

Smart puts traffic quality and ad quality at the core of its vertically-integrated advertising platform to secure both media buyers' and media sellers' transactions by detecting and blocking any malicious threats. White Ops brings privacy-by-design technology to identify threat categories from automated fraud attempts.

About Smart:

Smart is the leading independent adtech platform built to serve the interests of both buyers and publishers. Smart's fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enables brands and premium publishers to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Brands can achieve greater efficiency through their advertising spend, and publishers can act with certainty and have the control they need to provide the right blend of transaction models, channels, formats, and audience data to deliver true value path optimization to brands.

Smart works directly with hundreds of buyers and more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including GPMC, American Media, GSN, Tastemade, Altice Media Publicité, Groupe Marie-Claire, Le bon Coin, Le Monde, Mailonline, The Guardian, Reach PLC, Axel Springer, Wetteronline, Burda Forward, El Confidencial, Prisa and Unidad Editorial to deliver display, video, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps. Smart is ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA and in the Financial Times' FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies.

The company operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality. Smart is a "GDPR ready" company as certified by independent data protection specialist, ePrivacy GmbH.

About White Ops

White Ops is a cybersecurity company that collectively protects global enterprises and internet platforms from digital fraud and abuse. We verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week protecting our customer's sensitive data, reputation, compliance, bottom line and customer experience as they grow their digital business. White Ops recently secured a strategic growth investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, in partnership with ClearSky Security and NightDragon. To learn more, visit www.whiteops.com.

