Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Stuttgart
04.03.21
13:53 Uhr
15,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,65 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,50015,80015:44
15,40015,60013:36
PR Newswire
04.03.2021 | 14:04
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes to Hold Virtual Investor Day

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 25, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT). During the event, members of Alkermes' senior management and research and development team will discuss the company's research and development strategy in neuroscience and oncology, review clinical data and strategy related to nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230) and highlight the company's earlier stage development programs, including ALKS 1140. The company will also discuss the Value Enhancement Plan announced in December 2020.

Pre-registration for the webcast is available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

ALKERMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.