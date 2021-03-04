Eddie Cullen for Mayor of New York City Announces 0404 Harlem Initiative to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s Historical Legacy and Provide 1 Million Meals to People Across the City

Founder of Harlem Tech Summit, Eddie Cullen, announces impact initiative, endorsed by Ano Okera, that aims to provide 1 million meals to people across New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Eddie Cullen for New York City Mayor, announced today the launch of his new impact initiative, 0404 Harlem. The goal of the initiative is to raise enough money to provide 1 million meals to people across New York City in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy on the anniversary of his assassination day on April 4th.

0404 Harlem will build off the success of the Harlem Tech Summit that took place in August of 2020. With cutting-edge community leadership from Fred Wilson, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, Marian Croak, VP of Engineering at Google, John W. Rodgers Jr., Founder of Ariel Capital, and many others. The summit engaged in conversations revolving around diversity and innovation in specific job fields such as engineering, artificial intelligence, and venture capital.

"0404 Harlem has the potential to become a lasting impact initiative for Harlem" says Eddie Cullen, NYC Mayoral Candidate. "By piggybacking off the success of the Harlem Tech Summit, we are hoping to reach our goal to provide 1 million New Yorkers with meals in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.."

"What's great about the Harlem community is how community members, leaders and merchants all show up in times of crisis to take care of the community." says filmmaker Ano Okera of New Kingston Media. "As a Harlem-based media creator on the ground documenting these things, it makes me proud to stand with Harlem and explore how 0404 Harlem can create lasting change for displaced members of the community."

About Eddie Cullen

Eddie Cullen is a professor of innovation, technology entrepreneur and democratic candidate for New York City Mayor. With more than 20 years' experience of innovation & enterprise-level research and development experience working with: fortune 500 companies, non-profits, start-ups, institutions and infrastructure organizations.

From President Biden's campaign to now running for New York City office, Eddie's experience with public-private partnerships, local, regional and national policy, and campaign management equips him with the hands-on experience and forward-thinking vision needed to campaign for office of Mayor of New York City.

Eddie is currently a visiting scholar at Purdue University, Founder of Impact USA Group, a proud Christian and Democratic Candidate for Mayor of New York City and delivers practical policies that inspire social change.

Eddie Cullen for New York Mayor: www.eddiecullen.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Donate

CONTACTS

Strategic Partnerships Contact:

Matt Bird

CEO

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (646) 401-4499

E: matt@commpro.com

W: www.commpro.com

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

W: www.commpro.com

SOURCE: Eddie Cullen for Mayor of New York

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633321/Eddie-Cullen-for-Mayor-of-New-York-City-Announces-0404-Harlem-Initiative-to-Celebrate-Martin-Luther-King-Jrs-Historical-Legacy-and-Provide-1-Million-Meals-to-People-Across-the-City