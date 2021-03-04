Ms. Harild Brings Over 30 Years of Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Industry Experience

Neurescue, a clinical-stage medical device company bringing to market the world's first computer-aided balloon catheter for aortic occlusion, today announced that medical device industry veteran Mette-Marie Harild has been appointed to the Neurescue board of directors. Most recently the regional vice president of Medtronic's largest sub-region in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Ms. Harild brings significant medical device experience to the team.

"I am thrilled to join the board of directors at Neurescue to help advance its next-generation balloon catheter technology in development, which has the potential to save the lives of the millions of people worldwide suffering from cardiac arrest each year," said Mette-Marie Harild. "There has been little innovation in the treatment approach to cardiac arrest over the past several decades, and I am extremely proud to support the Neurescue team as they redefine the current standard of care for patients."

Ms. Harild was most recently the regional vice president of Medtronic's largest sub-region in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), leading Alpine, Benelux, Greece, Israel and Nordic countries. Prior to joining Medtronic, she held a number of leadership positions during her 16-year tenure with the Johnson Johnson pharma company, Janssen, including sales director of Denmark and the Nordic sales director. Ms. Harild earned her executive MBA from the Aarhus School of Business in Denmark.

"I am very grateful and excited to welcome Mette-Marie Harild into Neurescue's board of directors as a highly experienced and esteemed medical device executive," said Habib Frost, CEO of Neurescue. "In the upcoming months, we anticipate investigational device exemption (IDE) approval for the cardiac arrest application of our NEURESCUE device and 510(k) clearance for the hemorrhage application. We look forward to applying Ms. Harild's expertise into our commercialization strategy to help bring a potentially transformative treatment option into the hands of physicians to help save patients' hearts and minds."

Pre-clinical data on Neurescue's technology was recently published in Resuscitation, the official Journal of the European Resuscitation Council supporting the use of the NEURESCUE device as a treatment for cardiac arrest.

About Neurescue

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Neurescue is a medical device company focused on developing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the outcomes of emergency patients. The company is dedicated to saving hearts and minds through the development of its NEURESCUE device, the world's first computer-aided balloon catheter for aortic occlusion a technique that supercharges blood flow to the brain and heart, aiming to increase resuscitation rates and buy additional treatment time for the patient. Neurescue holds more than 30 patents for their sensor-enabled, automated medical devices and is in the process of applying for an investigational device exemption (IDE) for the cardiac arrest indication. For more information, visit www.neurescue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005275/en/

Contacts:

Jenna Dougherty

Health+Commerce

480.388.9587

jennad@healthandcommerce.com