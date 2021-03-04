Results support use of Agendia's genomic tests to better tailor pre-operative treatment and timing for surgery

Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, announced new data from the prospective Neoadjuvant Breast Symphony Trial (NBRST) which demonstrate the predictive and prognostic abilities of MammaPrint and BluePrint, and underpin both assays' pre-operative utility in pre-and post-menopausal patients. A poster highlighting these findings will be presented at the 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference.

The poster, entitled Pathologic Complete Response (pCR) Rates According to MammaPrint and BluePrint Results are Consistent Among Pre- and Post-Menopausal Patients,outlines the first age-based analyses of MammaPrint and BluePrint assays in the pre-operative setting. As expected, the data show that pCR rates varied according to molecular subtype, with MammaPrint and BluePrint accurately predicting pCR in patients of all subtypes, regardless of age. This analysis reinforces both tests' use to better tailor pre-operative treatment and in determining the best timing for surgery for patients of all ages with breast cancer.

"Among the many clinically meaningful findings provided by the NBRST trial, we were focused on the importance of conducting a further sub-analysis of the trial's data based on age," said William Audeh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agendia and a study author. "It is critical that we have a full understanding of the biology of each patient's breast cancer, and whether age in itself affects the response to chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting. Our findings indicate that it is the genomic profile of the tumor, and not age of the patient, which determines response to chemotherapy. It is useful, in these challenging times, to know that we can triage each patient effectively with genomic tools that can give predictive and prognostic information essential for optimal treatment planning."

This age-based analysis reinforces the importance of the multi-disciplinary care team having meaningful genomic information at the earliest point after a diagnosis of breast cancer to inform the decision for the timing of surgery and systemic therapy. With recent analyses of pre-menopausal patients with breast cancer suggesting a clinical benefit to adjuvant chemotherapy, genomic tests that accurately predict outcomes across age ranges are crucial in the research community's ongoing efforts to determine whether this age-dependent benefit is due to a direct cytotoxic effect on the tumor or a secondary hormonal effect due to ovarian suppression by chemotherapy.

"These data confirm that genomic tests, like MammaPrint and BluePrint, have a place in every breast cancer diagnosis," said James Pellicane, MD, Director of Breast Oncology at the Bon Secours Cancer Institute and an author of the poster. "Diving into the large bank of knowledge provided by the NBRST trial continues to help us facilitate more informed treatment decisions that will benefit the enormously diverse group of people who are diagnosed with breast cancer."

Agendia's mission is to help guide the diagnosis and personalized treatment of breast cancer for all patients throughout their treatment journey, which the company prioritizes by continuing to look deeper into the arsenal of data that will help treat cancer.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the best decisions for the full treatment journey. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and real world evidence, that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the only FDA-cleared risk of recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and inclusion in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings.

Agendia develops evidence-based novel genomic tests and forges partnerships with groundbreaking companies to develop next-generation digital treatment tools. The ongoing research builds an arsenal of data that improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005292/en/

Contacts:

Media

Terri Clevenger

Westwicke/ICR Healthcare PR

Tel: 203.856.4326

Terri.Clevenger@icrinc.com