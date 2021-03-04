Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Kudos, Inc., a leading provider of employee engagement and analytics software, has reported record Q4 2020 sales, representing over 150% growth when compared to any quarter in the previous year. This success follows an increase in interest from enterprise and Fortune 500 clients, driven by the global shift towards remote work, hybrid work environments, and new Human Capital Management disclosure requirements in the USA. With employees distributed across the world, leading organizations are seeking effective ways to keep employees engaged, connected, and recognized in the digital world.

"We have reached a pivotal point in the future of work, where global changes have accelerated interest in Kudos," says Muni Boga, CEO and Founder of Kudos. "The rapid shift towards remote and hybrid work environments has created urgency for organizations to find new ways to engage and connect their teams. Organizations worldwide are searching for the best way to measure and enable culture, performance, and DEI. This has resulted in an unprecedented growth opportunity for Kudos."

In early 2021, Kudos was recognized in the Top 50 Products for HR for the second consecutive year by G2, the world's largest software marketplace. G2 also recognized Kudos with a total of 15 separate awards including the Enterprise Leader Award and the category awards for Leadership in Software Usability, Fastest Implementation Speed, Most Implementable, Best Client Relationships, Best Usability, and Easiest to Use, among others. G2's rankings and awards are based on hundreds of thousands of authentic and vetted customer reviews. This distinction comes after Kudos was recognized as the "Remote Employee Recognition Solution of the Year (2020)" by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

About Kudos

Kudos® is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform, that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kudos is used in over 80 countries on five continents. in a wide variety of industries and languages.

