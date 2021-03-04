RDE, Inc. Partners with MemberHub to Gain Access to its 2.8 Million Members

Expands Visibility and Awareness of Restaurant.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with MemberHub, the largest and fastest growing community engagement software company for K-12 parent groups. MemberHub currently serves over 12,800 organizations that engage with more than 2.8 million K-12 parents.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We are excited to bring our national restaurant-focused digital deals to the more than 2.8 million users of MemberHub. They've built a strong community with an engaged userbase that is always looking to derive more value for the mutual benefit of its PTAs and K-12 families. We look forward to sharing our restaurant digital deals with the community of MemberHub to grow our business while directly supporting K-12 schools and their families."

MemberHub's Givebacks platform is a socially-minded ecommerce marketplace that brings together thousands of businesses, K-12 groups, and millions of parents to raise money for schools while giving parents a discount or cashback on everyday purchases.

"MemberHub is focused on harnessing digital and in-person commerce activity to raise money for schools while also supporting local businesses. Our model creates a win-win-win dynamic by providing consumers a discount to shop local while giving back to the schools in their community," said Robert Costa, COO of MemberHub. "We are very excited to launch this partnership. Adding thousands of local restaurants deals from Restaurant.com to our Givebacks platform will allow us to considerably deepen our inventory in the communities we serve."

For additional information on Givebacks, please visit: https://www.givebacks.com.

For additional information on MemberHub, please visit: https://www.memberhub.com.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: RDE, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633290/RDE-Inc-Partners-with-MemberHub-to-Gain-Access-to-its-28-Million-Members