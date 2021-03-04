Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven", "GOH" or the "Company") reports that Phase I drilling continues to advance as planned at Rio Loa.

The Rio Loa Project is located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces equivalent of Gold scheduled to produce 450,000oz of Gold per annum1) and 6 km south of Gold Field's Horizonte discovery.

The GOH drill-team is actively drilling hole RCRL-003 which is currently in argillic altered limonite-rich volcanic rocks. Silicified volcaniclastic rocks with incipient vuggy silica were intersected at various intervals to the current depth of 300 meters. RCRL-003 continues to be strongly oxidized with abundant disseminated limonite and is presently within a zone of silicification. This hole has a projected depth of 350m.

Daniel Schieber GoldHaven's CEO comments: "This is the right step in our development to unlock the potential of our 251 square km Maricunga district play. The drilling continues as planned and has been providing us with what we want to see at this stage. The Alicia project is next-up for drilling which will provide consistent news-flow after we complete at Rio Loa."

In addition, GOH's geology crew has been mobilized to the high sulfidation epithermal Alicia project, which will be drilled next.



The 6,200 hectare Alicia project is located approximately 30 km SE of Salares Norte (Gold Fields) where GOH has completed geologic mapping, geochemical sampling and TerraSpec 4 Hi-Res mineral analyzer SWIR alteration analyses (522 samples) along a geochemical grid (~200 meter lines with 100 to 200 meter stations) to quantify the size of the alteration footprint and its intensity. The Alicia Project contains two large, argillic to advanced argillic alteration zones including the Alicia Norte footprint measuring 5 x 3 kilometers and the Alicia Sur which is 3 x 2 kilometers. Both alteration footprints contain multiple targets and are partially covered by post-mineral volcanic (dacite) flows and domes. Locally, the targets are characterized by intense hematite-jarosite (after disseminated pyrite) and goethite limonites accompanied by alunite.

Prospective damage zones including NW-SE trending and secondary NE-SW trending brittle faults are present in the project area. These structures exhibit intense opaline-silica +/- alunite alteration and contain native sulphur. Anomalous gold values up to 84 ppb (ranging from detection limit to 84 ppb) were returned from rock chip samples of silica-alunite-kaolinite-native sulphur in altered dacitic volcanic rocks. Soil samples returned the anomalous pathfinder element suite: Mo-Sb-Te-Hg-Pb.

In addition to Rio Loa and Alicia, the Company has five additional high priority assets to test and drill. This will keep the Company busy through 2021. The Company is advancing its Apolo Project's Roma and Alicia properties as well as its Coya assets and preparing them for drill testing. These targets have been designated high-priority based on extensive and pervasive alteration, favorable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

References to other Mines and Deposits

References to other mines and deposits made in this news release provide context for the Rio Loa and Alicia projects which occur in similar geologic settings. Rio Loa and Alicia do not necessarily host similar grades and tonnages of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga Belt measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host to numerous discoveries over the past twenty years and has a prolific gold, silver copper metal endowment. The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets which were identified by geological studies. To date, GoldHaven has considers four of these seven properties "High Priority" targets and will commence drilling during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross announced a mining re-start in 20202; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold equivalent1; the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 km. south of the Salares Norte deposit. These exploration targets have been designated High Priority due to extensive, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

