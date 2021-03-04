Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Joe Riz to the Board of Directors

Adds Extensive Operating, Business Building, Capital Markets and Goverance Expertise as Board Transformation Continues

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced the appointment of Mr. Joe Riz to the Organto board of directors, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Riz brings extensive operating, business building, capital markets and governance expertise to the board, having served in a number of leadership and board positions during his business career. Mr. Riz was a founding director of SunOpta Inc., a leading organic food company with global reach, focused on plant-based foods and beverages. From 2007 to 2009 he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SunOpta, leading daily business operations through a period of rapid growth. Mr. Riz has also held a number of progressively responsible financial and operating leadership positions across a number of industries including consumer products, technology and entertainment, and served as Managing Director of a boutique merchant banking firm involved in numerous acquisitions, divestitures and financings. Mr. Riz has served as a director of a number of public companies, including roles as both Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, in addition to serving on a number of private company boards.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Joe to our board at this exciting time in Organto's history. His extensive operating, business building, capital markets and board governance expertise, combined with direct organic food industry operating and board level experience, will be a major benefit as we execute against our aggressive growth plans," commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO. "We continue to add significant food industry experience and depth to our board, and Joe's appointment is yet another step as we build a world-class board of directors to govern and support our organization."

Organto continues to transform its board to support the Company's strategic growth plans. In addition to the appointment of Mr. Riz, Jeremy Kendall was appointed to the board in February 2021 and in December 2020 and September 2020 respectively, Gert Jan van Noortwijk and Joost Verrest were appointed. Each of these new directors brings many years of global food industry experience to Organto, complimenting existing capabilities and adding depth to the organization as it executes on its business and strategic growth plans.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's vison of being a leading global provider of fresh organic fruits and vegetables utilizing an integrated business model; Organto's belief that Joe Riz's extensive operating, business building, capital markets and governance experience will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our aggressive growth plans; Organto's belief that Mr. Riz's addition to the board further expands our Board's expertise level; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633365/Organto-Announces-Appointment-of-Joe-Riz-to-the-Board-of-Directors